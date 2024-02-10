Bonham’s 31 lead Chattanooga past UNC Greensboro 89-61

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Trey Bonham’s 31 points led Chattanooga past UNC Greensboro 89-61 on Saturday night. Bonham had seven…

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Trey Bonham’s 31 points led Chattanooga past UNC Greensboro 89-61 on Saturday night.

Bonham had seven assists and four steals for the Mocs (17-8, 9-3 Southern Conference). Honor Huff scored 19 points while shooting 6 for 11, including 6 for 10 from beyond the arc. Myles Che went 6 of 8 from the field to finish with 14 points.

Mikeal Brown-Jones finished with 25 points and eight rebounds for the Spartans (17-8, 8-4). Keyshaun Langley added 12 points and four assists for UNC Greensboro. Donovan Atwell also put up 11 points.

Bonham led his team in scoring with 12 points in the first half to help put them up 44-31 at the break.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.