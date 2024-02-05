Boise State visits Colorado State after Degenhart’s 29-point game

Boise State Broncos (16-6, 7-2 MWC) at Colorado State Rams (17-5, 5-4 MWC) Fort Collins, Colorado; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST…

Boise State Broncos (16-6, 7-2 MWC) at Colorado State Rams (17-5, 5-4 MWC)

Fort Collins, Colorado; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Boise State faces the Colorado State Rams after Tyson Degenhart scored 29 points in Boise State’s 94-56 win over the Air Force Falcons.

The Rams are 11-1 on their home court. Colorado State scores 79.8 points while outscoring opponents by 10.3 points per game.

The Broncos are 7-2 in MWC play. Boise State has a 2-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Colorado State makes 50.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 7.3 percentage points higher than Boise State has allowed to its opponents (43.1%). Boise State averages 6.0 more points per game (75.5) than Colorado State gives up to opponents (69.5).

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaiah Stevens is scoring 16.6 points per game and averaging 3.0 rebounds for the Rams. Nique Clifford is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Colorado State.

Degenhart is averaging 15.7 points and 5.4 rebounds for the Broncos. O’Mar Stanley is averaging 15.9 points over the last 10 games for Boise State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rams: 6-4, averaging 76.0 points, 33.1 rebounds, 17.9 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points per game.

Broncos: 8-2, averaging 75.9 points, 37.2 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.