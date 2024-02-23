Boise State travels to Wyoming for conference showdown

Boise State Broncos (18-8, 9-4 MWC) at Wyoming Cowboys (13-13, 6-7 MWC) Laramie, Wyoming; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Boise State Broncos (18-8, 9-4 MWC) at Wyoming Cowboys (13-13, 6-7 MWC)

Laramie, Wyoming; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: MWC foes Wyoming and Boise State will play on Saturday.

The Cowboys have gone 8-3 in home games. Wyoming averages 13.1 turnovers per game and is 4-5 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Broncos are 9-4 in conference games. Boise State averages 75.2 points while outscoring opponents by 8.5 points per game.

Wyoming is shooting 45.1% from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points higher than the 43.4% Boise State allows to opponents. Boise State has shot at a 45.8% clip from the field this season, the same as opponents of Wyoming have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sam Griffin is shooting 44.4% and averaging 17.4 points for the Cowboys. Brendan Wenzel is averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Wyoming.

Cam Martin is averaging 5.4 points for the Broncos. Tyson Degenhart is averaging 17.8 points and 6.3 rebounds over the last 10 games for Boise State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cowboys: 5-5, averaging 72.8 points, 37.2 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 3.7 steals and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.7 points per game.

Broncos: 6-4, averaging 76.2 points, 35.4 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 4.9 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points.

