Boise State plays No. 22 Utah State after Degenhart’s 25-point outing

Boise State Broncos (16-7, 7-3 MWC) at Utah State Aggies (19-4, 7-3 MWC)

Logan, Utah; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Boise State plays the No. 22 Utah State Aggies after Tyson Degenhart scored 25 points in Boise State’s 75-62 loss to the Colorado State Rams.

The Aggies are 10-1 in home games. Utah State ranks sixth in college basketball with 41.7 points in the paint led by Great Osobor averaging 12.5.

The Broncos have gone 7-3 against MWC opponents. Boise State ranks fifth in the MWC with 23.8 defensive rebounds per game led by O’Mar Stanley averaging 3.8.

Utah State scores 81.0 points, 14.2 more per game than the 66.8 Boise State allows. Boise State has shot at a 45.4% clip from the field this season, 2.2 percentage points above the 43.2% shooting opponents of Utah State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Osobor is averaging 18.7 points and 9.2 rebounds for the Aggies. Ian Martinez is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Utah State.

Cam Martin is averaging 5.2 points for the Broncos. Degenhart is averaging 17.6 points over the last 10 games for Boise State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 7-3, averaging 80.6 points, 35.7 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 49.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.1 points per game.

Broncos: 7-3, averaging 73.6 points, 35.9 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.4 points.

