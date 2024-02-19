Boise State hosts San Jose State after Degenhart’s 24-point game

San Jose State Spartans (9-17, 2-11 MWC) at Boise State Broncos (17-8, 8-4 MWC) Boise, Idaho; Tuesday, 10:30 p.m. EST…

San Jose State Spartans (9-17, 2-11 MWC) at Boise State Broncos (17-8, 8-4 MWC)

Boise, Idaho; Tuesday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Boise State hosts the San Jose State Spartans after Tyson Degenhart scored 24 points in Boise State’s 90-66 victory over the Fresno State Bulldogs.

The Broncos have gone 11-2 in home games. Boise State ranks second in the MWC with 9.6 offensive rebounds per game led by O’Mar Stanley averaging 2.6.

The Spartans are 2-11 in conference matchups. San Jose State has a 4-9 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

Boise State is shooting 45.5% from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points lower than the 46.9% San Jose State allows to opponents. San Jose State has shot at a 45.8% rate from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points above the 43.9% shooting opponents of Boise State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Degenhart is averaging 16.5 points and 5.8 rebounds for the Broncos. Max Rice is averaging 13.7 points over the last 10 games for Boise State.

Alvaro Cardenas Torre is averaging 13.4 points and 5.6 assists for the Spartans. Myron Amey Jr. is averaging 15.9 points over the last 10 games for San Jose State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Broncos: 6-4, averaging 74.4 points, 35.8 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 4.6 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points per game.

Spartans: 2-8, averaging 66.5 points, 29.7 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 4.6 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.