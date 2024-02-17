Boise State hosts Fresno State following Colimerio’s 30-point showing

Fresno State Bulldogs (11-14, 4-8 MWC) at Boise State Broncos (16-8, 7-4 MWC) Boise, Idaho; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Fresno State Bulldogs (11-14, 4-8 MWC) at Boise State Broncos (16-8, 7-4 MWC)

Boise, Idaho; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Broncos -13.5; over/under is 138

BOTTOM LINE: Fresno State faces the Boise State Broncos after Leo Colimerio scored 30 points in Fresno State’s 67-65 loss to the UNLV Rebels.

The Broncos have gone 10-2 at home. Boise State averages 74.3 points while outscoring opponents by 6.9 points per game.

The Bulldogs are 4-8 against MWC opponents. Fresno State has a 5-14 record against opponents over .500.

Boise State’s average of 7.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.1 fewer made shots on average than the 7.8 per game Fresno State gives up. Fresno State averages 6.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 more makes per game than Boise State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Max Rice averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Broncos, scoring 12.5 points while shooting 36.7% from beyond the arc. Tyson Degenhart is shooting 54.1% and averaging 17.2 points over the last 10 games for Boise State.

Xavier Dusell averages 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, scoring 11.2 points while shooting 42.1% from beyond the arc. Isaiah Hill is averaging 11.6 points, 7.9 assists and 1.6 steals over the last 10 games for Fresno State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Broncos: 6-4, averaging 71.9 points, 35.2 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.5 points per game.

Bulldogs: 4-6, averaging 69.8 points, 28.8 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.