Boise State defeats Air Force 94-56

The Associated Press

February 3, 2024, 9:08 PM

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Tyson Degenhart’s 29 points helped Boise State defeat Air Force 94-56 on Saturday night.

Degenhart also added six rebounds for the Broncos (16-6, 7-2 Mountain West Conference). O’Mar Stanley scored 14 points while going 4 of 6 and 5 of 6 from the free throw line. Chibuzo Agbo and Omar Stanley both finished with 14 points.

The Falcons (8-13, 1-8) were led in scoring by Jeffrey Mills, who finished with 17 points. Beau Becker added 13 points for Air Force.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

