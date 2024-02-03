Boise State defeats Air Force 94-56

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Tyson Degenhart’s 29 points helped Boise State defeat Air Force 94-56 on Saturday night. Degenhart also…

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Tyson Degenhart’s 29 points helped Boise State defeat Air Force 94-56 on Saturday night.

Degenhart also added six rebounds for the Broncos (16-6, 7-2 Mountain West Conference). O’Mar Stanley scored 14 points while going 4 of 6 and 5 of 6 from the free throw line. Chibuzo Agbo and Omar Stanley both finished with 14 points.

The Falcons (8-13, 1-8) were led in scoring by Jeffrey Mills, who finished with 17 points. Beau Becker added 13 points for Air Force.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.