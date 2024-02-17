Live Radio
Bogues scores 21 to help Vermont beat Maine 68-57

The Associated Press

February 17, 2024, 6:42 PM

BANGOR, Maine (AP) — Shamir Bogues scored 21 points and Vermont beat Maine 68-57 on Saturday night.

Bogues added seven rebounds for the Catamounts (21-6, 11-1 America East Conference). Ileri Ayo-Faleye had 14 points and Nick Fiorillo hit two 3-pointers and scored 12.

Kellen Tynes led the Black Bears (11-15, 3-8) with 17 points and six rebounds. Jaden Clayton added 13 points and four assists. Quion Burns scored nine.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

