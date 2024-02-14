Bogues and Vermont host New Hampshire

New Hampshire Wildcats (14-9, 6-4 America East) at Vermont Catamounts (19-6, 9-1 America East) Burlington, Vermont; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST…

New Hampshire Wildcats (14-9, 6-4 America East) at Vermont Catamounts (19-6, 9-1 America East)

Burlington, Vermont; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Vermont hosts the New Hampshire Wildcats after Shamir Bogues scored 23 points in Vermont’s 72-70 victory over the UMBC Retrievers.

The Catamounts are 10-1 on their home court. Vermont ranks eighth in the America East with 31.7 points per game in the paint led by Bogues averaging 8.5.

The Wildcats are 6-4 in conference games. New Hampshire is second in the America East with 27.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Clarence O. Daniels II averaging 7.9.

Vermont makes 46.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.5 percentage points higher than New Hampshire has allowed to its opponents (42.2%). New Hampshire has shot at a 42.3% clip from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points higher than the 41.2% shooting opponents of Vermont have averaged.

The Catamounts and Wildcats meet Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: TJ Long is scoring 12.2 points per game and averaging 3.8 rebounds for the Catamounts.

Jaxson Baker averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, scoring 11.9 points while shooting 36.8% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Catamounts: 9-1, averaging 71.5 points, 36.7 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.0 points per game.

Wildcats: 6-4, averaging 73.5 points, 36.3 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.