Bodo Bodo puts up 18, High Point knocks off Gardner-Webb 78-62

BOILING SPRINGS, N.C. (AP) — Juslin Bodo Bodo’s 18 points helped High Point defeat Gardner-Webb 78-62 on Saturday.

Bodo Bodo also contributed 16 rebounds for the Panthers (21-5, 10-1 Big South Conference). Kimani Hamilton scored 15 points while shooting 5 for 11 (3 for 5 from 3-point range) and 2 of 3 from the free throw line. Kezza Giffa, just 1 of 15 shooting, made 13 of 13 from the line to finish with 15 points, while adding three steals.

The Runnin’ Bulldogs (11-14, 6-4) were led by Caleb Robinson, who recorded 16 points and eight rebounds, and DQ Nicholas, who also scored 16 points and had two steals for Gardner-Webb. Quest Aldridge had 14 points.

