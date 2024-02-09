Blanton leads Eastern Kentucky against Stetson after 24-point game

Eastern Kentucky Colonels (13-10, 9-1 ASUN) at Stetson Hatters (15-10, 7-3 ASUN) DeLand, Florida; Saturday, 4:45 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Eastern Kentucky Colonels (13-10, 9-1 ASUN) at Stetson Hatters (15-10, 7-3 ASUN)

DeLand, Florida; Saturday, 4:45 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Kentucky plays the Stetson Hatters after Devontae Blanton scored 24 points in Eastern Kentucky’s 90-82 win against the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles.

The Hatters have gone 8-1 at home. Stetson is second in the ASUN at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 71.2 points while holding opponents to 42.8% shooting.

The Colonels are 9-1 against conference opponents. Eastern Kentucky is the ASUN leader with 41.1 rebounds per game led by Isaiah Cozart averaging 9.9.

Stetson’s average of 9.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.7 more made shots on average than the 8.9 per game Eastern Kentucky gives up. Eastern Kentucky has shot at a 45.7% rate from the field this season, 2.9 percentage points above the 42.8% shooting opponents of Stetson have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalen Blackmon averages 3.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Hatters, scoring 20.8 points while shooting 40.6% from beyond the arc. Stephan D. Swenson is averaging 12.5 points and 6.2 assists over the past 10 games for Stetson.

Cozart is averaging 15.3 points, 9.9 rebounds and 3.8 blocks for the Colonels. Leland Walker is averaging 15.5 points over the last 10 games for Eastern Kentucky.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hatters: 6-4, averaging 74.3 points, 34.8 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 4.9 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points per game.

Colonels: 9-1, averaging 81.4 points, 38.6 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 4.8 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.