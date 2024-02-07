Blanton and Eastern Kentucky host FGCU

Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (10-14, 4-5 ASUN) at Eastern Kentucky Colonels (12-10, 8-1 ASUN) Richmond, Kentucky; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST…

Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (10-14, 4-5 ASUN) at Eastern Kentucky Colonels (12-10, 8-1 ASUN)

Richmond, Kentucky; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Colonels -8.5; over/under is 143

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Kentucky faces the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles after Devontae Blanton scored 23 points in Eastern Kentucky’s 86-76 victory over the Kennesaw State Owls.

The Colonels have gone 9-3 in home games. Eastern Kentucky is ninth in the ASUN in team defense, allowing 76.3 points while holding opponents to 42.6% shooting.

The Eagles have gone 4-5 against ASUN opponents. FGCU is 6-9 against opponents over .500.

Eastern Kentucky scores 81.5 points, 9.3 more per game than the 72.2 FGCU gives up. FGCU averages 7.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 fewer made shots on average than the 9.0 per game Eastern Kentucky allows.

The Colonels and Eagles match up Wednesday for the first time in ASUN play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaiah Cozart is shooting 63.0% and averaging 15.0 points for the Colonels. Michael Moreno is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Eastern Kentucky.

Dallion Johnson averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, scoring 10.3 points while shooting 37.7% from beyond the arc. Zach Anderson is averaging 16.7 points and 5.6 rebounds over the last 10 games for FGCU.

LAST 10 GAMES: Colonels: 8-2, averaging 77.7 points, 38.2 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 5.4 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points per game.

Eagles: 5-5, averaging 73.6 points, 34.7 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

