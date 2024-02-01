Blackshear, Nevada Wolf Pack to host Amey and the San Jose State Spartans

San Jose State Spartans (8-13, 1-7 MWC) at Nevada Wolf Pack (16-5, 3-4 MWC) Reno, Nevada; Friday, 11 p.m. EST…

San Jose State Spartans (8-13, 1-7 MWC) at Nevada Wolf Pack (16-5, 3-4 MWC)

Reno, Nevada; Friday, 11 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Jose State faces Nevada in MWC action Friday.

The Wolf Pack are 10-1 in home games. Nevada is fifth in the MWC scoring 75.9 points while shooting 46.9% from the field.

The Spartans are 1-7 in MWC play. San Jose State is ninth in the MWC scoring 74.1 points per game and is shooting 46.3%.

Nevada’s average of 5.9 made 3-pointers per game is 1.1 fewer made shots on average than the 7.0 per game San Jose State gives up. San Jose State has shot at a 46.3% rate from the field this season, 5.2 percentage points higher than the 41.1% shooting opponents of Nevada have averaged.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nick Davidson is averaging 10.5 points and 6.7 rebounds for the Wolf Pack. Jarod Lucas is averaging 17.8 points over the last 10 games for Nevada.

Alvaro Cardenas Torre is averaging 13 points and six assists for the Spartans. Myron Amey Jr. is averaging 17.3 points over the last 10 games for San Jose State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolf Pack: 6-4, averaging 73.1 points, 30.6 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.5 points per game.

Spartans: 2-8, averaging 72.9 points, 28.7 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 4.9 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.