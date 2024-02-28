Blackmon scores 36 as Stetson defeats Jacksonville 86-73

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Jalen Blackmon scored 36 points and made six 3-pointers to led Stetson over Jacksonville 86-73 on…

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Jalen Blackmon scored 36 points and made six 3-pointers to led Stetson over Jacksonville 86-73 on Wednesday night.

Blackmon was 10 of 16 shooting, including 6 for 12 from 3-point range, and went 10 for 11 from the line for the Hatters (19-11, 11-4 Atlantic Sun Conference). Alec Oglesby scored 18 points, going 6 of 7 (4 for 5 from 3-point range). Stephan D. Swenson shot 6 for 10, including 2 for 4 from beyond the arc to finish with 16 points, while adding eight assists.

Gyasi Powell finished with 18 points for the Dolphins (14-15, 5-10). Robert McCray added 16 points and five assists for Jacksonville. In addition, Bryce Workman finished with nine points and six rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

