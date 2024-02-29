Blackmon leads Stetson against North Florida after 36-point performance

Stetson Hatters (19-11, 11-4 ASUN) at North Florida Ospreys (15-15, 8-7 ASUN) Jacksonville, Florida; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Stetson Hatters (19-11, 11-4 ASUN) at North Florida Ospreys (15-15, 8-7 ASUN)

Jacksonville, Florida; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stetson visits the North Florida Ospreys after Jalen Blackmon scored 36 points in Stetson’s 86-73 win against the Jacksonville Dolphins.

The Ospreys have gone 10-5 in home games. North Florida is sixth in the ASUN at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 75.6 points while holding opponents to 46.1% shooting.

The Hatters are 11-4 against ASUN opponents. Stetson averages 10.1 turnovers per game and is 5-4 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

North Florida is shooting 43.7% from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points higher than the 43.6% Stetson allows to opponents. Stetson averages 9.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.8 more made shots on average than the 6.5 per game North Florida allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chaz Lanier is shooting 43.4% from beyond the arc with 3.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Ospreys, while averaging 19.4 points. Nate Lliteras is averaging 11.8 points over the last 10 games for North Florida.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ospreys: 4-6, averaging 75.9 points, 31.6 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 4.7 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.2 points per game.

Hatters: 8-2, averaging 78.5 points, 36.6 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

