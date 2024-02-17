Blackmon leads Stetson against FGCU after 27-point game

Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (11-15, 5-6 ASUN) at Stetson Hatters (16-10, 8-3 ASUN) DeLand, Florida; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (11-15, 5-6 ASUN) at Stetson Hatters (16-10, 8-3 ASUN)

DeLand, Florida; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hatters -2; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: Stetson hosts the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles after Jalen Blackmon scored 27 points in Stetson’s 87-79 win against the Eastern Kentucky Colonels.

The Hatters have gone 9-1 in home games. Stetson is sixth in the ASUN scoring 77.1 points while shooting 46.2% from the field.

The Eagles have gone 5-6 against ASUN opponents. FGCU is eighth in the ASUN with 34.9 rebounds per game led by Keeshawn Kellman averaging 6.8.

Stetson is shooting 46.2% from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point higher than the 45.2% FGCU allows to opponents. FGCU has shot at a 45.2% clip from the field this season, 2.0 percentage points above the 43.2% shooting opponents of Stetson have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Blackmon is shooting 44.2% and averaging 21.1 points for the Hatters. Stephan D. Swenson is averaging 13.0 points over the last 10 games for Stetson.

Rahmir Barno is averaging 5.2 points for the Eagles. Zach Anderson is averaging 14.8 points over the last 10 games for FGCU.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hatters: 6-4, averaging 75.9 points, 35.4 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 4.8 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.9 points per game.

Eagles: 4-6, averaging 72.9 points, 34.6 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 5.0 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points.

