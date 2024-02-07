Blackmon and Stetson host Bellarmine

Stetson Hatters (14-10, 6-3 ASUN) at Bellarmine Knights (6-18, 2-7 ASUN) Louisville, Kentucky; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Stetson Hatters (14-10, 6-3 ASUN) at Bellarmine Knights (6-18, 2-7 ASUN)

Louisville, Kentucky; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hatters -3.5; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: Stetson visits the Bellarmine Knights after Jalen Blackmon scored 27 points in Stetson’s 73-62 overtime win over the Central Arkansas Bears.

The Knights have gone 4-5 in home games. Bellarmine is ninth in the ASUN with 30.4 points per game in the paint led by Bash Wieland averaging 9.5.

The Hatters are 6-3 in ASUN play. Stetson ranks second in the ASUN shooting 36.7% from 3-point range.

Bellarmine’s average of 7.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.1 fewer made shots on average than the 7.8 per game Stetson allows. Stetson averages 76.4 points per game, 2.1 more than the 74.3 Bellarmine gives up to opponents.

The Knights and Hatters square off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ben Johnson is averaging 11.6 points for the Knights. Garrett Tipton is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Bellarmine.

Stephan D. Swenson is averaging 12.5 points, 6.3 assists and 1.5 steals for the Hatters. Blackmon is averaging 15.8 points and 2.8 rebounds while shooting 37.8% over the past 10 games for Stetson.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knights: 2-8, averaging 70.6 points, 31.9 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 3.9 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.9 points per game.

Hatters: 6-4, averaging 73.4 points, 34.6 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

