Black and Austin Peay host Queens

Queens Royals (10-15, 4-6 ASUN) at Austin Peay Governors (12-13, 5-5 ASUN)

Clarksville, Tennessee; Saturday, 5:15 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Austin Peay hosts the Queens Royals after Ja’Monta Black scored 27 points in Austin Peay’s 85-69 victory over the Kennesaw State Owls.

The Governors have gone 9-1 in home games. Austin Peay has a 6-7 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Royals are 4-6 in ASUN play. Queens ranks fourth in the ASUN with 24.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Deyton Albury averaging 5.2.

Austin Peay is shooting 43.4% from the field this season, 4.0 percentage points lower than the 47.4% Queens allows to opponents. Queens has shot at a 44.5% rate from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points below the 44.9% shooting opponents of Austin Peay have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Demarcus Sharp is scoring 17.4 points per game with 6.9 rebounds and 4.7 assists for the Governors. Sai Witt is averaging 14.2 points and 5.9 rebounds while shooting 59.0% over the past 10 games for Austin Peay.

Albury is averaging 18.1 points, six rebounds and 3.8 assists for the Royals. AJ McKee is averaging 18.9 points and 1.9 steals over the past 10 games for Queens.

LAST 10 GAMES: Governors: 5-5, averaging 76.9 points, 32.7 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.8 points per game.

Royals: 4-6, averaging 82.0 points, 35.8 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

