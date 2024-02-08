Live Radio
Bjorklund’s 19 lead St. Thomas over Oral Roberts 85-63

The Associated Press

February 8, 2024, 11:12 PM

SAINT PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Parker Bjorklund scored 19 points as St. Thomas beat Oral Roberts 85-63 on Thursday night.

Bjorklund had seven rebounds for the Tommies (16-9, 6-4 Summit League). Kendall Blue scored 18 points while going 8 of 14 (1 for 5 from 3-point range). Raheem Anthony had 11 points and shot 4 of 8 from the field and 3 for 3 from the line.

The Golden Eagles (11-12, 5-5) were led in scoring by Kareem Thompson, who finished with 12 points, seven rebounds and two steals. Issac McBride added 11 points and five assists for Oral Roberts. In addition, Braeden Moore had 10 points and two blocks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

