Bishop leads George Washington against UMass

UMass Minutemen (17-10, 8-7 A-10) at George Washington Revolutionaries (14-13, 3-11 A-10)

Washington; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Minutemen -7.5; over/under is 158.5

BOTTOM LINE: George Washington plays the UMass Minutemen after James Bishop scored 34 points in George Washington’s 96-91 loss to the Saint Louis Billikens.

The Revolutionaries have gone 11-5 in home games. George Washington has a 7-8 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Minutemen are 8-7 against A-10 opponents. UMass scores 79.2 points and has outscored opponents by 7.6 points per game.

George Washington averages 9.0 made 3-pointers per game, 1.4 more made shots than the 7.6 per game UMass gives up. UMass averages 6.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.3 fewer made shots on average than the 9.0 per game George Washington allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bishop is averaging 18.5 points and 4.4 assists for the Revolutionaries. Maximus Edwards is averaging 12.0 points and 5.6 rebounds while shooting 41.2% over the past 10 games for George Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Revolutionaries: 0-10, averaging 71.7 points, 34.6 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 39.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.0 points per game.

Minutemen: 6-4, averaging 75.3 points, 38.2 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

