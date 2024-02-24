Bishop leads George Washington against Saint Louis after 32-point game

George Washington Revolutionaries (14-12, 3-10 A-10) at Saint Louis Billikens (9-17, 2-11 A-10) St. Louis; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

George Washington Revolutionaries (14-12, 3-10 A-10) at Saint Louis Billikens (9-17, 2-11 A-10)

St. Louis; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Billikens -4.5; over/under is 163.5

BOTTOM LINE: George Washington faces the Saint Louis Billikens after James Bishop scored 32 points in George Washington’s 79-75 loss to the Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks.

The Billikens have gone 7-6 at home. Saint Louis is eighth in the A-10 with 30.6 points per game in the paint led by Bradley Ezewiro averaging 8.4.

The Revolutionaries are 3-10 against A-10 opponents. George Washington is second in the A-10 scoring 78.2 points per game and is shooting 43.8%.

Saint Louis averages 73.7 points per game, 4.5 fewer points than the 78.2 George Washington allows. George Washington has shot at a 43.8% clip from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points less than the 45.1% shooting opponents of Saint Louis have averaged.

The Billikens and Revolutionaries square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gibson Jimerson averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Billikens, scoring 14.0 points while shooting 35.8% from beyond the arc. Sincere Parker is shooting 48.3% and averaging 17.0 points over the last 10 games for Saint Louis.

Garrett Johnson is shooting 40.3% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Revolutionaries, while averaging 13.4 points and 5.6 rebounds. Bishop is averaging 16.9 points and 3.7 assists over the last 10 games for George Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Billikens: 1-9, averaging 72.6 points, 33.8 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.4 points per game.

Revolutionaries: 1-9, averaging 70.1 points, 35.3 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 38.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

