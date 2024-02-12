Bishop and George Washington host George Mason

George Washington Revolutionaries (14-9, 3-7 A-10) at George Mason Patriots (16-8, 5-6 A-10) Fairfax, Virginia; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

George Washington Revolutionaries (14-9, 3-7 A-10) at George Mason Patriots (16-8, 5-6 A-10)

Fairfax, Virginia; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: George Washington takes on the George Mason Patriots after James Bishop scored 25 points in George Washington’s 81-73 loss to the Loyola Chicago Ramblers.

The Patriots have gone 11-2 in home games. George Mason averages 73.0 points while outscoring opponents by 5.7 points per game.

The Revolutionaries have gone 3-7 against A-10 opponents. George Washington scores 79.0 points while outscoring opponents by 1.9 points per game.

George Mason’s average of 7.2 made 3-pointers per game is 1.7 fewer made shots on average than the 8.9 per game George Washington gives up. George Washington averages 8.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 more makes per game than George Mason allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Keyshawn Hall is averaging 17.6 points and 8.5 rebounds for the Patriots. Darius Maddox is averaging 12.5 points over the last 10 games for George Mason.

Bishop is averaging 17.4 points and 4.5 assists for the Revolutionaries. Darren Buchanan Jr. is averaging 18.3 points over the last 10 games for George Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Patriots: 4-6, averaging 69.6 points, 32.8 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 5.9 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points per game.

Revolutionaries: 3-7, averaging 76.5 points, 37.4 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.7 points.

