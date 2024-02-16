Binghamton visits NJIT for conference showdown

Binghamton Bearcats (11-13, 3-8 America East) at NJIT Highlanders (7-16, 3-8 America East) Newark, New Jersey; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST…

Binghamton Bearcats (11-13, 3-8 America East) at NJIT Highlanders (7-16, 3-8 America East)

Newark, New Jersey; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Symir Torrence and the Binghamton Bearcats visit Tariq Francis and the NJIT Highlanders on Saturday.

The Highlanders have gone 5-6 in home games. NJIT is the America East leader with 10.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Kjell de Graaf averaging 2.6.

The Bearcats are 3-8 in conference play. Binghamton ranks fourth in the America East with 26.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Torrence averaging 4.8.

NJIT averages 68.2 points per game, 3.8 fewer points than the 72.0 Binghamton allows. Binghamton averages 71.5 points per game, 2.5 fewer than the 74.0 NJIT gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adam Hess is shooting 36.8% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Highlanders, while averaging 10.1 points. Francis is shooting 40.6% and averaging 16.5 points over the past 10 games for NJIT.

Tymu Chenery is scoring 14.8 points per game with 4.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists for the Bearcats. Armon Harried is averaging 13.2 points and 7.3 rebounds while shooting 46.4% over the last 10 games for Binghamton.

LAST 10 GAMES: Highlanders: 3-7, averaging 63.1 points, 35.5 rebounds, 8.1 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 37.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points per game.

Bearcats: 3-7, averaging 66.1 points, 36.5 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 4.3 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.