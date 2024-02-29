Binghamton secures 76-74 OT victory over Maine

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (AP) — Gavin Walsh’s 17 points helped Binghamton defeat Maine 76-74 in overtime on Thursday night. Walsh added…

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (AP) — Gavin Walsh’s 17 points helped Binghamton defeat Maine 76-74 in overtime on Thursday night.

Walsh added nine rebounds for the Bearcats (13-14, 5-9 America East Conference). Armon Harried scored 16 points and added eight rebounds and seven assists. Dan Petcash was 3 of 12 shooting, including 3 for 8 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 4 from the line to finish with 13 points.

The Black Bears (13-16, 5-9) were led in scoring by Peter Filipovity, who finished with 17 points and 14 rebounds. Maine also got 16 points and two steals from Kellen Tynes. Quion Burns also had 13 points.

Both teams play on Saturday. Binghamton hosts New Hampshire and Maine travels to play Albany (NY).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

