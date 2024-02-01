Binghamton secures 75-66 win against NJIT

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (AP) — Nehemiah Benson had 16 points in Binghamton’s 75-66 win over NJIT on Thursday night. Benson also…

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (AP) — Nehemiah Benson had 16 points in Binghamton’s 75-66 win over NJIT on Thursday night.

Benson also contributed eight rebounds for the Bearcats (10-10, 2-5 America East Conference). Tariq Balogun scored 14 points while shooting 4 of 8 from the field and 6 for 9 from the line. Tymu Chenery was 5 of 10 shooting (1 for 4 from 3-point range) to finish with 12 points.

Tariq Francis finished with 21 points for the Highlanders (5-15, 1-7). Mekhi Gray added 12 points, eight rebounds and two steals for NJIT. In addition, Justin Anderson had eight points.

Both teams play Vermont next, Binghamton on Saturday on the road and NJIT at home on Thursday.

