Binghamton hosts NJIT after Francis’ 22-point performance

NJIT Highlanders (5-14, 1-6 America East) at Binghamton Bearcats (9-10, 1-5 America East)

Binghamton, New York; Thursday, 6:07 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bearcats -7; over/under is 139

BOTTOM LINE: NJIT faces the Binghamton Bearcats after Tariq Francis scored 22 points in NJIT’s 75-74 win against the UMBC Retrievers.

The Bearcats are 6-2 in home games. Binghamton has a 1-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Highlanders have gone 1-6 against America East opponents. NJIT allows 74.6 points to opponents and has been outscored by 5.6 points per game.

Binghamton’s average of 5.3 made 3-pointers per game is 1.9 fewer made shots on average than the 7.2 per game NJIT gives up. NJIT averages 69.0 points per game, 3.9 fewer than the 72.9 Binghamton allows to opponents.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Symir Torrence is averaging nine points, 6.2 rebounds and 7.1 assists for the Bearcats. Dan Petcash is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Binghamton.

Adam Hess is shooting 39.3% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Highlanders, while averaging 11.1 points. Francis is shooting 41.9% and averaging 14.4 points over the last 10 games for NJIT.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bearcats: 4-6, averaging 72.7 points, 38.8 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.3 points per game.

Highlanders: 3-7, averaging 72.3 points, 38.5 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 8.6 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

