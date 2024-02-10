Binghamton hosts Bryant following Kenney’s 28-point showing

Bryant Bulldogs (15-9, 7-2 America East) at Binghamton Bearcats (11-11, 3-6 America East) Binghamton, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST…

Bryant Bulldogs (15-9, 7-2 America East) at Binghamton Bearcats (11-11, 3-6 America East)

Binghamton, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -3; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: Bryant visits the Binghamton Bearcats after Sherif Kenney scored 28 points in Bryant’s 85-66 win over the New Hampshire Wildcats.

The Bearcats have gone 8-2 in home games. Binghamton has a 6-9 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Bulldogs are 7-2 in America East play. Bryant averages 80.0 points and has outscored opponents by 4.5 points per game.

Binghamton scores 71.3 points per game, 4.2 fewer points than the 75.5 Bryant gives up. Bryant averages 8.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 more made shots on average than the 7.6 per game Binghamton allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Symir Torrence is averaging 8.6 points, six rebounds and 7.3 assists for the Bearcats. Tymu Chenery is averaging 14.6 points and 1.6 blocks over the last 10 games for Binghamton.

Earl Timberlake is averaging 14.4 points, 9.1 rebounds and 4.3 assists for the Bulldogs. Kenney is averaging 23.3 points over the last 10 games for Bryant.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bearcats: 4-6, averaging 69.1 points, 39.0 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 4.7 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points per game.

Bulldogs: 7-3, averaging 80.6 points, 38.8 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 7.2 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

