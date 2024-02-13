Bill Self gets first ejection at Kansas while becoming third Big 12 coach tossed this month

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Kansas coach Bill Self said he didn’t curse or yell, and wasn’t really trying to get…

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Kansas coach Bill Self said he didn’t curse or yell, and wasn’t really trying to get thrown out of the game. Still, he had seen enough in a lopsided road loss for his sixth-ranked Jayhawks.

Self was ejected for the first time in his 21 seasons at Kansas after getting two technical fouls in quick succession with just under six minutes remaining in a 79-50 loss at Texas Tech on Monday night. He became the third Big 12 coach this month with a first-time ejection at his school.

“I did say a magic word, I guess, multiple times that got me a couple of techicals,” Self said.

Those technical fouls came right after Kansas center Hunter Dickinson was called for an offensive foul under the basket, though that wasn’t all that bothered the coach.

“I honestly feel the game’s not being called the way it needs to be called,” Self said. “Regardless of it’s our favor or their favor, it makes no difference to me.”

Pop Isaacs made all four free throws after Self left the court for a 63-43 lead.

“That was frustration, but I felt that all year,” Self said. “So, good officials … good officials, I just don’t see it the same way that it’s being called.”

Self said there has been a lot of physicality, “more this year than there has been in years past.”

It was the 722nd game at Kansas for Self, whose only other ejection in 31 seasons overall as a college head coach came in 1999 while with Tulsa at Wyoming.

Houston coach Kelvin Sampson got two technical fouls and was ejected with 15:08 remaining in a home win February 6. Sampson stormed to the other end of the court and started yelling at the officials for not calling fouls against Oklahoma State.

Sampson had to be restrained by his players and assistant coaches and ushered off the floor. It was his first ejection in 10 years of coaching at Houston.

Baylor’s Scott Drew, who also in his 21st season is tied with Self as the Big 12’s longest-tenured coaches, got his first career ejection February 2 after two technical fouls in a home win over Iowa State. Both fouls, one midway through the first half and the other with 11 1/2 minutes left, apparently were because he was outside the coaching box.

The Big 12 fined Baylor athletic director Mack Rhoades $25,000 and issued a public reprimand because of his criticism of officials after Drew’s ejection. Rhoades called the officiating in that game “an embarrassment” for the league.

