Betrand makes winning free throws, Jenkins puts up 21 points in Norfolk State’s 68-66 win

BALTIMORE (AP) — Allen Betrand made two free throws with seven seconds remaining, Tyrese Jenkins had 21 points and Norfolk State beat Coppin State 68-66 on Saturday.

Jenkins shot 7 for 11, including 7 for 10 from beyond the arc for the Spartans (18-9, 8-2 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). Chris Fields Jr. was 5 of 8 shooting and 3 of 4 from the free throw line to add 13 points. Jamarii Thomas shot 3 for 11 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 5 of 6 from the free throw line to finish with 12 points.

Malik Battle led the Eagles (2-22, 1-9) in scoring, finishing with 27 points. Ryan Archey added 11 points and five assists for Coppin State. In addition, Greg Spurlock finished with eight points. The Eagles prolonged their losing streak to eight in a row.

