Bethune-Cookman plays Alabama A&M in conference showdown

Alabama A&M Bulldogs (8-18, 7-6 SWAC) at Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (12-14, 7-6 SWAC) Daytona Beach, Florida; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Alabama A&M Bulldogs (8-18, 7-6 SWAC) at Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (12-14, 7-6 SWAC)

Daytona Beach, Florida; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jakobi Heady and the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats host Dailin Smith and the Alabama A&M Bulldogs in SWAC action.

The Wildcats are 9-2 in home games. Bethune-Cookman is the top team in the SWAC with 15.8 fast break points.

The Bulldogs are 7-6 against SWAC opponents. Alabama A&M has a 1-10 record against teams over .500.

Bethune-Cookman averages 73.9 points per game, 4.7 fewer points than the 78.6 Alabama A&M gives up. Alabama A&M averages 4.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.8 fewer made shots on average than the 7.1 per game Bethune-Cookman gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Heady is scoring 15.9 points per game with 4.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists for the Wildcats. Zion Harmon is averaging 13.5 points and 3.1 assists over the past 10 games for Bethune-Cookman.

Smith is shooting 45.7% and averaging 14.0 points for the Bulldogs. Lorenzo Downey is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Alabama A&M.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 5-5, averaging 72.9 points, 30.7 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 9.5 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points per game.

Bulldogs: 5-5, averaging 68.9 points, 37.4 rebounds, 9.4 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points.

