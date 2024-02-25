Bethune-Cookman hosts Madlock and Alabama State

Alabama State Hornets (12-15, 7-7 SWAC) at Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (13-14, 8-6 SWAC) Daytona Beach, Florida; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Alabama State Hornets (12-15, 7-7 SWAC) at Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (13-14, 8-6 SWAC)

Daytona Beach, Florida; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Alabama State visits the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats after Antonio Madlock scored 20 points in Alabama State’s 73-65 loss to the Florida A&M Rattlers.

The Wildcats are 10-2 in home games. Bethune-Cookman is the leader in the SWAC with 15.5 fast break points.

The Hornets are 7-7 in conference play. Alabama State is 3-9 against opponents with a winning record.

Bethune-Cookman’s average of 5.9 made 3-pointers per game is 1.7 fewer made shots on average than the 7.6 per game Alabama State allows. Alabama State averages 6.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 fewer makes per game than Bethune-Cookman gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jakobi Heady is scoring 15.7 points per game with 4.1 rebounds and 1.3 assists for the Wildcats.

Madlock is averaging 15.5 points and 1.7 steals for the Hornets.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 5-5, averaging 71.2 points, 30.3 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 9.4 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points per game.

Hornets: 4-6, averaging 66.1 points, 39.5 rebounds, 8.5 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 36.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.6 points.

