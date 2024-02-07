Bertram leads Albany (NY) against Binghamton

Albany (NY) Great Danes (11-12, 3-5 America East) at Binghamton Bearcats (10-11, 2-6 America East) Binghamton, New York; Thursday, 6:07…

Albany (NY) Great Danes (11-12, 3-5 America East) at Binghamton Bearcats (10-11, 2-6 America East)

Binghamton, New York; Thursday, 6:07 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Albany (NY) plays the Binghamton Bearcats after Tyler Bertram scored 36 points in Albany (NY)’s 114-102 loss to the UMBC Retrievers.

The Bearcats are 7-2 in home games. Binghamton ranks fourth in the America East with 26.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Symir Torrence averaging 4.8.

The Great Danes have gone 3-5 against America East opponents. Albany (NY) has a 2-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Binghamton is shooting 45.8% from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points lower than the 46.5% Albany (NY) allows to opponents. Albany (NY) averages 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 fewer makes per game than Binghamton allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dan Petcash averages 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Bearcats, scoring 8.6 points while shooting 34.8% from beyond the arc. Armon Harried is shooting 45.3% and averaging 11.6 points over the past 10 games for Binghamton.

Sebastian Thomas is shooting 40.8% and averaging 18.1 points for the Great Danes. Amar’e Marshall is averaging 20.3 points over the last 10 games for Albany (NY).

LAST 10 GAMES: Bearcats: 3-7, averaging 68.6 points, 36.9 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 4.9 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points per game.

Great Danes: 4-6, averaging 81.6 points, 35.8 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 9.1 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.3 points.

