Bertram leads Albany (NY) against Binghamton

Albany (NY) Great Danes (11-12, 3-5 America East) at Binghamton Bearcats (10-11, 2-6 America East)

Binghamton, New York; Thursday, 6:07 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bearcats -1; over/under is 155

BOTTOM LINE: Albany (NY) visits the Binghamton Bearcats after Tyler Bertram scored 36 points in Albany (NY)’s 114-102 loss to the UMBC Retrievers.

The Bearcats have gone 7-2 at home. Binghamton averages 11.7 turnovers per game and is 2-0 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Great Danes are 3-5 in conference play. Albany (NY) is second in the America East scoring 39.9 points per game in the paint led by Jonathan Beagle averaging 9.5.

Binghamton’s average of 5.2 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.2 more made shots on average than the 5.0 per game Albany (NY) allows. Albany (NY) scores 6.9 more points per game (78.9) than Binghamton gives up (72.0).

TOP PERFORMERS: Tymu Chenery is scoring 14.4 points per game and averaging 4.2 rebounds for the Bearcats. Chris Walker is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Binghamton.

Sebastian Thomas is averaging 18.1 points, 4.8 assists and two steals for the Great Danes. Amar’e Marshall is averaging 20.3 points over the last 10 games for Albany (NY).

LAST 10 GAMES: Bearcats: 3-7, averaging 68.6 points, 36.9 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 4.9 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points per game.

Great Danes: 4-6, averaging 81.6 points, 35.8 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 9.1 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

