Benigni’s 20 help Navy down Holy Cross 76-66

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Austin Benigni scored 20 points as Navy beat Holy Cross 76-66 on Sunday. Benigni also added…

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Austin Benigni scored 20 points as Navy beat Holy Cross 76-66 on Sunday.

Benigni also added five rebounds for the Midshipmen (10-17, 6-10 Patriot League). Mac MacDonald scored 12 points and added five rebounds. Austin Inge shot 3 for 5 (2 for 3 from 3-point range) and 2 of 4 from the free throw line to finish with 10 points.

The Crusaders (9-20, 6-10) were led by Bo Montgomery, who recorded 21 points and eight rebounds. Joseph Octave added 17 points for Holy Cross. In addition, Caleb Kenney had 13 points, nine rebounds and three blocks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.