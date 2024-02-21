Live Radio
Benigni scores 27 and Navy wins 69-62 against Loyola Maryland

The Associated Press

February 21, 2024, 9:27 PM

BALTIMORE (AP) — Austin Benigni scored 27 points as Navy beat Loyola Maryland 69-62 on Wednesday night.

Benigni also added five rebounds for the Midshipmen (9-17, 5-10 Patriot League). Donovan Draper scored 14 points and added 12 rebounds. Aidan Kehoe shot 5 of 6 from the field and 1 for 3 from the line to finish with 11 points. The Midshipmen stopped an eight-game skid with the win.

The Greyhounds (6-22, 4-11) were led by Alonso Faure, who posted 15 points, six rebounds and two steals. Loyola also got 11 points from Deon Perry.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

