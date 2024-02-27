Benigni and Navy host Lafayette

Lafayette Leopards (11-18, 10-6 Patriot League) at Navy Midshipmen (10-17, 6-10 Patriot League) Annapolis, Maryland; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Lafayette Leopards (11-18, 10-6 Patriot League) at Navy Midshipmen (10-17, 6-10 Patriot League)

Annapolis, Maryland; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Navy hosts the Lafayette Leopards after Austin Benigni scored 20 points in Navy’s 76-66 win against the Holy Cross Crusaders.

The Midshipmen have gone 8-5 at home. Navy ranks fourth in the Patriot League in rebounding averaging 35.1 rebounds. Donovan Draper leads the Midshipmen with 9.2 boards.

The Leopards are 10-6 against Patriot League opponents. Lafayette gives up 67.4 points to opponents while being outscored by 3.9 points per game.

Navy is shooting 39.4% from the field this season, 2.4 percentage points lower than the 41.8% Lafayette allows to opponents. Lafayette’s 41.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.9 percentage points lower than Navy has given up to its opponents (44.0%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Benigni is averaging 16.5 points and 3.7 assists for the Midshipmen. Mac MacDonald is averaging seven points over the past 10 games for Navy.

Devin Hines is averaging 9.7 points for the Leopards. Eric Sondberg is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Lafayette.

LAST 10 GAMES: Midshipmen: 2-8, averaging 64.8 points, 34.0 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 4.6 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 37.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points per game.

Leopards: 4-6, averaging 67.0 points, 32.7 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.