Belmont visits UIC after Rivera’s 27-point game

Belmont Bruins (15-11, 8-7 MVC) at UIC Flames (10-16, 3-12 MVC)

Chicago; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bruins -3.5; over/under is 153.5

BOTTOM LINE: UIC faces the Belmont Bruins after Isaiah Rivera scored 27 points in UIC’s 85-73 loss to the Bradley Braves.

The Flames are 5-7 in home games. UIC averages 12.3 turnovers per game and is 3-7 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Bruins are 8-7 against MVC opponents. Belmont is third in the MVC scoring 77.7 points per game and is shooting 47.7%.

UIC is shooting 45.0% from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points lower than the 45.8% Belmont allows to opponents. Belmont scores 9.0 more points per game (77.7) than UIC gives up (68.7).

TOP PERFORMERS: Toby Okani is averaging 10.3 points, 7.2 rebounds and two blocks for the Flames. Rivera is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UIC.

Cade Tyson is shooting 44.0% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Bruins, while averaging 16.6 points and 5.7 rebounds. Malik Dia is shooting 43.0% and averaging 16.6 points over the past 10 games for Belmont.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flames: 2-8, averaging 67.8 points, 30.5 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 5.6 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.4 points per game.

Bruins: 4-6, averaging 74.8 points, 32.1 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

