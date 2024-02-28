Belmont takes on Murray State after Tyson’s 25-point game

Belmont Bruins (17-12, 10-8 MVC) at Murray State Racers (12-17, 9-9 MVC) Murray, Kentucky; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Belmont Bruins (17-12, 10-8 MVC) at Murray State Racers (12-17, 9-9 MVC)

Murray, Kentucky; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Racers -2; over/under is 149

BOTTOM LINE: Belmont visits the Murray State Racers after Cade Tyson scored 25 points in Belmont’s 93-78 victory over the Missouri State Bears.

The Racers have gone 8-7 in home games. Murray State scores 71.0 points while outscoring opponents by 1.9 points per game.

The Bruins are 10-8 in conference games. Belmont ranks second in the MVC shooting 37.0% from 3-point range.

Murray State scores 71.0 points per game, 6.2 fewer points than the 77.2 Belmont allows. Belmont averages 8.7 more points per game (77.8) than Murray State allows (69.1).

TOP PERFORMERS: Jacobi Wood is scoring 12.9 points per game and averaging 4.2 rebounds for the Racers. Quincy Anderson is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Murray State.

Tyson averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Bruins, scoring 16.6 points while shooting 46.1% from beyond the arc. Malik Dia is averaging 16.5 points and 6.2 rebounds over the last 10 games for Belmont.

LAST 10 GAMES: Racers: 4-6, averaging 69.0 points, 30.4 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points per game.

Bruins: 6-4, averaging 77.7 points, 35.2 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.