Belmont hosts Murray State following Davidson’s 22-point showing

Murray State Racers (9-14, 6-6 MVC) at Belmont Bruins (12-11, 5-7 MVC) Nashville, Tennessee; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Murray State Racers (9-14, 6-6 MVC) at Belmont Bruins (12-11, 5-7 MVC)

Nashville, Tennessee; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bruins -2; over/under is 146

BOTTOM LINE: Belmont hosts the Murray State Racers after Keishawn Davidson scored 22 points in Belmont’s 87-80 loss to the Missouri State Bears.

The Bruins are 8-2 in home games. Belmont is 2-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Racers are 6-6 against MVC opponents. Murray State scores 70.4 points while outscoring opponents by 2.6 points per game.

Belmont makes 47.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.2 percentage points higher than Murray State has allowed to its opponents (45.1%). Murray State averages 7.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.7 fewer made shots on average than the 8.7 per game Belmont gives up.

The Bruins and Racers face off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Malik Dia is averaging 17.6 points and 5.8 rebounds for the Bruins. Cade Tyson is averaging 15.4 points and 5.8 rebounds over the past 10 games for Belmont.

Rob Perry is scoring 12.9 points per game and averaging 5.0 rebounds for the Racers. Quincy Anderson is averaging 12.7 points and 5.2 rebounds over the last 10 games for Murray State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 3-7, averaging 71.8 points, 30.3 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.7 points per game.

Racers: 5-5, averaging 69.0 points, 32.0 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

