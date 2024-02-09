Bello leads Purdue Fort Wayne against IUPUI after 22-point showing

Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (15-9, 6-7 Horizon League) at IUPUI Jaguars (6-19, 2-12 Horizon League) Indianapolis; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST…

Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (15-9, 6-7 Horizon League) at IUPUI Jaguars (6-19, 2-12 Horizon League)

Indianapolis; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Purdue Fort Wayne visits the IUPUI Jaguars after Rasheed Bello scored 22 points in Purdue Fort Wayne’s 75-72 loss to the Cleveland State Vikings.

The Jaguars have gone 4-8 in home games. IUPUI allows 78.4 points to opponents and has been outscored by 12.3 points per game.

The Mastodons are 6-7 in conference games. Purdue Fort Wayne is sixth in the Horizon League with 22.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Anthony Roberts averaging 4.5.

IUPUI is shooting 43.6% from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points lower than the 44.2% Purdue Fort Wayne allows to opponents. Purdue Fort Wayne’s 46.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.0 percentage points lower than IUPUI has allowed to its opponents (49.7%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Vincent Brady II is shooting 23.3% from beyond the arc with 1.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Jaguars, while averaging nine points. Jlynn Counter is shooting 44.3% and averaging 11.7 points over the last 10 games for IUPUI.

Jalen Jackson is averaging 15.8 points and 1.5 steals for the Mastodons. Bello is averaging 16.9 points over the last 10 games for Purdue Fort Wayne.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jaguars: 1-9, averaging 63.4 points, 29.9 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.9 points per game.

Mastodons: 3-7, averaging 79.1 points, 30.2 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 9.6 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.