Bello and Purdue Fort Wayne host Wright State

Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (18-11, 9-9 Horizon League) at Wright State Raiders (17-12, 12-6 Horizon League)

Fairborn, Ohio; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Purdue Fort Wayne plays the Wright State Raiders after Rasheed Bello scored 21 points in Purdue Fort Wayne’s 96-88 loss to the Milwaukee Panthers.

The Raiders are 8-5 on their home court. Wright State leads the Horizon League averaging 86.2 points and is shooting 53.4%.

The Mastodons are 9-9 in Horizon League play. Purdue Fort Wayne ranks second in the Horizon League shooting 36.0% from 3-point range.

Wright State’s average of 6.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is the same per game average that Purdue Fort Wayne gives up. Purdue Fort Wayne averages 81.5 points per game, 1.1 more than the 80.4 Wright State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trey Calvin is averaging 19.7 points, 4.3 assists and 1.5 steals for the Raiders. Brandon Noel is averaging 16.7 points over the last 10 games for Wright State.

Jalen Jackson is shooting 52.3% and averaging 16.1 points for the Mastodons. Quinton Morton-Robertson is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Purdue Fort Wayne.

LAST 10 GAMES: Raiders: 8-2, averaging 88.9 points, 33.3 rebounds, 17.3 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 54.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.5 points per game.

Mastodons: 5-5, averaging 76.1 points, 30.8 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

