Bellinger puts up 21, Tennessee State defeats Southern Indiana 79-74

The Associated Press

February 3, 2024, 7:41 PM

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — EJ Bellinger’s 21 points helped Tennessee State defeat Southern Indiana 79-74 on Saturday night.

Bellinger also had six rebounds for the Tigers (13-10, 6-4 Ohio Valley Conference). Jaylen Jones scored 16 points and added five assists. Jason Jitoboh shot 2 of 5 from the field and 8 for 8 from the line to finish with 12 points.

Jeremiah Hernandez led the way for the Screaming Eagles (6-17, 3-7) with 23 points and two steals. Jack Mielke added 14 points for Southern Indiana. In addition, AJ Smith had 10 points and two steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

