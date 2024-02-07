Bellinger leads Tennessee State against Lindenwood after 21-point game

Tennessee State Tigers (13-10, 6-4 OVC) at Lindenwood Lions (8-15, 2-8 OVC) Saint Charles, Missouri; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Tennessee State Tigers (13-10, 6-4 OVC) at Lindenwood Lions (8-15, 2-8 OVC)

Saint Charles, Missouri; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tennessee State takes on the Lindenwood Lions after EJ Bellinger scored 21 points in Tennessee State’s 79-74 victory over the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles.

The Lions have gone 4-6 at home. Lindenwood is 6-7 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 11.2 turnovers per game.

The Tigers are 6-4 against OVC opponents. Tennessee State is eighth in the OVC with 22.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Kinyon Hodges averaging 4.5.

Lindenwood averages 66.1 points per game, 4.6 fewer points than the 70.7 Tennessee State allows. Tennessee State averages 74.3 points per game, 2.2 more than the 72.1 Lindenwood gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Darius Beane is averaging 13 points for the Lions. Keenon Cole is averaging 21.1 points over the last 10 games for Lindenwood.

Jaylen Jones is averaging 10.1 points for the Tigers. Christian Brown is averaging 12.7 points over the last 10 games for Tennessee State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 2-8, averaging 64.2 points, 30.2 rebounds, 8.0 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.9 points per game.

Tigers: 6-4, averaging 71.0 points, 31.9 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.