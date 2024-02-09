Bellarmine visits FGCU following Johnson’s 28-point game

Bellarmine Knights (6-19, 2-8 ASUN) at Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (10-15, 4-6 ASUN) Fort Myers, Florida; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST…

Bellarmine Knights (6-19, 2-8 ASUN) at Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (10-15, 4-6 ASUN)

Fort Myers, Florida; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bellarmine plays the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles after Ben Johnson scored 28 points in Bellarmine’s 84-77 loss to the Stetson Hatters.

The Eagles are 7-3 on their home court. FGCU is sixth in the ASUN with 9.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Keeshawn Kellman averaging 3.1.

The Knights are 2-8 in ASUN play. Bellarmine has a 5-11 record against teams over .500.

FGCU’s average of 7.8 made 3-pointers per game is 1.1 fewer made shots on average than the 8.9 per game Bellarmine allows. Bellarmine averages 69.0 points per game, 3.9 fewer than the 72.9 FGCU gives up to opponents.

The Eagles and Knights square off Saturday for the first time in ASUN play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zach Anderson is averaging 13.7 points and 5.4 rebounds for the Eagles. Isaiah Thompson is averaging 13.8 points over the last 10 games for FGCU.

Johnson is averaging 12.4 points for the Knights. Langdon Hatton is averaging 14.1 points and 6.9 rebounds over the past 10 games for Bellarmine.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 4-6, averaging 74.6 points, 34.4 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 4.9 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.4 points per game.

Knights: 2-8, averaging 69.8 points, 31.7 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 3.8 steals and 1.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.