Bellarmine visits Austin Peay following Witt’s 26-point game

Bellarmine Knights (8-22, 4-11 ASUN) at Austin Peay Governors (16-14, 9-6 ASUN)

Clarksville, Tennessee; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Austin Peay hosts the Bellarmine Knights after Sai Witt scored 26 points in Austin Peay’s 83-79 win over the Eastern Kentucky Colonels.

The Governors are 11-2 in home games. Austin Peay is 4-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Knights have gone 4-11 against ASUN opponents. Bellarmine ranks fifth in the ASUN allowing 74.3 points while holding opponents to 45.0% shooting.

Austin Peay’s average of 8.2 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.7 fewer made shots on average than the 8.9 per game Bellarmine allows. Bellarmine’s 43.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.3 percentage points lower than Austin Peay has given up to its opponents (45.7%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Demarcus Sharp is averaging 17.1 points, 6.8 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 2.2 steals for the Governors. Dezi Jones is averaging 13.6 points over the past 10 games for Austin Peay.

Bash Wieland is shooting 52.3% and averaging 14.2 points for the Knights. Langdon Hatton is averaging 14.9 points over the last 10 games for Bellarmine.

LAST 10 GAMES: Governors: 6-4, averaging 78.3 points, 32.1 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 6.8 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.0 points per game.

Knights: 4-6, averaging 72.1 points, 31.9 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 5.1 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.