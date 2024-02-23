Bellarmine hosts North Alabama after Lane’s 26-point performance

North Alabama Lions (13-15, 7-7 ASUN) at Bellarmine Knights (7-21, 3-10 ASUN) Louisville, Kentucky; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

North Alabama Lions (13-15, 7-7 ASUN) at Bellarmine Knights (7-21, 3-10 ASUN)

Louisville, Kentucky; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Alabama visits the Bellarmine Knights after Jacari Lane scored 26 points in North Alabama’s 75-72 loss to the Eastern Kentucky Colonels.

The Knights have gone 5-7 in home games. Bellarmine is 5-12 against opponents with a winning record.

The Lions have gone 7-7 against ASUN opponents. North Alabama is fifth in the ASUN with 23.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Damien Forrest averaging 5.6.

Bellarmine is shooting 42.9% from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points lower than the 44.0% North Alabama allows to opponents. North Alabama has shot at a 44.8% rate from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points less than the 45.1% shooting opponents of Bellarmine have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Langdon Hatton is averaging 10.1 points and seven rebounds for the Knights. Bash Wieland is averaging 15.3 points over the last 10 games for Bellarmine.

Forrest is averaging 10 points and eight rebounds for the Lions. Lane is averaging 17.1 points over the last 10 games for North Alabama.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knights: 3-7, averaging 69.2 points, 32.6 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 5.1 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.2 points per game.

Lions: 6-4, averaging 77.6 points, 32.5 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 4.7 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.0 points.

