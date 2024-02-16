Bellarmine hosts Eastern Kentucky after Johnson’s 21-point game

Eastern Kentucky Colonels (14-11, 9-2 ASUN) at Bellarmine Knights (6-20, 2-9 ASUN) Louisville, Kentucky; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Eastern Kentucky Colonels (14-11, 9-2 ASUN) at Bellarmine Knights (6-20, 2-9 ASUN)

Louisville, Kentucky; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bellarmine hosts the Eastern Kentucky Colonels after Ben Johnson scored 21 points in Bellarmine’s 63-52 loss to the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles.

The Knights are 4-6 in home games. Bellarmine is 4-10 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Colonels have gone 9-2 against ASUN opponents. Eastern Kentucky is the ASUN leader with 40.4 rebounds per game led by Isaiah Cozart averaging 9.7.

Bellarmine’s average of 7.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.9 fewer made shots on average than the 8.6 per game Eastern Kentucky allows. Eastern Kentucky has shot at a 46.3% clip from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points greater than the 45.4% shooting opponents of Bellarmine have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Johnson is shooting 39.8% and averaging 12.8 points for the Knights. Garrett Tipton is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Bellarmine.

Leland Walker is averaging 15.2 points and 4.2 assists for the Colonels. Cozart is averaging 15.6 points over the last 10 games for Eastern Kentucky.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knights: 2-8, averaging 68.2 points, 31.2 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 4.0 steals and 0.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.2 points per game.

Colonels: 8-2, averaging 83.0 points, 37.4 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 5.5 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.2 points.

