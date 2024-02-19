Beekman leads No. 21 Virginia against Virginia Tech after 20-point performance

Virginia Cavaliers (20-6, 11-4 ACC) at Virginia Tech Hokies (14-11, 6-8 ACC) Blacksburg, Virginia; Monday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Virginia Cavaliers (20-6, 11-4 ACC) at Virginia Tech Hokies (14-11, 6-8 ACC)

Blacksburg, Virginia; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hokies -3; over/under is 126.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 21 Virginia takes on the Virginia Tech Hokies after Reece Beekman scored 20 points in Virginia’s 49-47 victory against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons.

The Hokies have gone 11-2 in home games. Virginia Tech averages 74.6 points and has outscored opponents by 3.9 points per game.

The Cavaliers have gone 11-4 against ACC opponents. Virginia averages 15.8 assists per game to lead the ACC, paced by Beekman with 6.0.

Virginia Tech makes 46.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.6 percentage points higher than Virginia has allowed to its opponents (39.5%). Virginia averages 65.0 points per game, 5.7 fewer points than the 70.7 Virginia Tech allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hunter Cattoor is shooting 42.7% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Hokies, while averaging 14.3 points. Sean Pedulla is shooting 38.7% and averaging 16.4 points over the past 10 games for Virginia Tech.

Beekman is averaging 14.2 points, six assists and 2.3 steals for the Cavaliers. Isaac McKneely is averaging 13.7 points and 3.2 rebounds while shooting 43.8% over the last 10 games for Virginia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hokies: 4-6, averaging 75.0 points, 29.5 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 4.9 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.0 points per game.

Cavaliers: 9-1, averaging 65.1 points, 32.9 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 6.4 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

