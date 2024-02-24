Becker scores 19 points, Petraitis hits late 3 to lift Air Force over New Mexico, 78-77

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Beau Becker led Air Force with 19 points and Rytis Petraitis hit the game-winning 3-pointer with…

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Beau Becker led Air Force with 19 points and Rytis Petraitis hit the game-winning 3-pointer with 7.5 seconds left as the Falcons took down New Mexico 78-77 on Saturday night.

Becker also contributed six rebounds for the Falcons (9-17, 2-12 Mountain West Conference). Petraitis shot 6 for 11, including 2 for 3 from beyond the arc to add 15 points. Ethan Taylor shot 4 for 13, including 3 for 9 from beyond the arc to finish with 11 points. The Falcons stopped a seven-game skid with the win.

Nelly Junior Joseph led the Lobos (21-7, 9-6) in scoring, finishing with 17 points, nine rebounds and three blocks. New Mexico also got 16 points from Jamal Mashburn Jr. In addition, Donovan Dent had 14 points, five assists and two blocks.

Becker put up 10 points in the first half for Air Force, who led 37-36 at the break. Petraitis scored 10 second-half points for Air Force.

