Battle leads Ohio State against Iowa after 21-point performance

Ohio State Buckeyes (13-8, 3-7 Big Ten) at Iowa Hawkeyes (12-9, 4-6 Big Ten) Iowa City, Iowa; Friday, 7 p.m.…

Ohio State Buckeyes (13-8, 3-7 Big Ten) at Iowa Hawkeyes (12-9, 4-6 Big Ten)

Iowa City, Iowa; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hawkeyes -5.5; over/under is 157

BOTTOM LINE: Ohio State visits the Iowa Hawkeyes after Jamison Battle scored 21 points in Ohio State’s 87-75 loss to the Illinois Fighting Illini.

The Hawkeyes are 8-3 on their home court. Iowa averages 84.4 points and has outscored opponents by 7.2 points per game.

The Buckeyes are 3-7 in Big Ten play. Ohio State is 1-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Iowa’s average of 6.9 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.4 fewer made shots on average than the 7.3 per game Ohio State allows. Ohio State has shot at a 44.6% clip from the field this season, the same as opponents of Iowa have averaged.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Payton Sandfort averages 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Hawkeyes, scoring 15.0 points while shooting 39.5% from beyond the arc. Tony Perkins is shooting 50.4% and averaging 18.7 points over the last 10 games for Iowa.

Battle is shooting 44.4% from beyond the arc with 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Buckeyes, while averaging 14.1 points and 5.3 rebounds. Roddy Gayle Jr. is shooting 37.9% and averaging 13.4 points over the last 10 games for Ohio State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawkeyes: 6-4, averaging 83.7 points, 35.1 rebounds, 18.9 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.3 points per game.

Buckeyes: 4-6, averaging 70.3 points, 37.9 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 4.3 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

